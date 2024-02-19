Menu

Canada

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews save 6 UTV riders near Peachland

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 19, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Last month Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews warned the public to be prepared before heading out. – Jan 2, 2024
A six-person rescue in the hills above Peachland, B.C., brought rescuers their 18th task of the year.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) crews were called Sunday night to rescue six UTV riders atop three side-by-sides stuck at the bottom of a gully.

After hours of trying to get out on their own, they called 911 for help, COSAR representatives said in a press release.

“COSAR sent in an initial snowmobile team to assess the situation, followed by our tracked UTV,” COSAR said.

Due to some medical concerns, the concerns of the stranded party were elevated and the rescue effort was more urgent.

It was COSAR’s fifth task in the last nine days and its 18th of the year.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

