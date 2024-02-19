Woman stabbed during fight on College Ave., Winnipeg police say

A woman was stabbed during an altercation on Sunday, Winnipeg police say.
At around 8 p.m., police say officers went to the 600 block of College Avenue for reports of a fight involving area residents.
Police found a 30-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. Officers provided emergency care and applied a tourniquet and chest seal.
She was taken to the hospital in an unstable condition where she was later deemed stable.
Police say a 40-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.
