Canada

N.S. woman dead, 2 people injured after crash in Colchester County

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 19, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
File: The logo of the RCMP on a vehicle. View image in full screen
File: The logo of the RCMP on a vehicle. File / Global News
A Nova Scotia woman has died and two other people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Colchester County Sunday afternoon.

In a release, RCMP said emergency personnel responded to a report of a collision on Highway 326 in Denmark just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.

“Upon arrival at the scene, RCMP officers learned that a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla was travelling north and a silver 2010 Honda Civic was travelling south on the highway when they collided,” the release said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A passenger of the Corolla, a 68-year-old woman from Truro, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 68-year-old man from Truro, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Civic, a 59-year-old Gairloch man, sustained minor injuries, and a 22-year-old female passenger from West River Station was not injured.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

“The investigation remains ongoing and is being assisted by the Medical Examiner Service,” the release said.

