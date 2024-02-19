N.S. woman dead, 2 people injured after crash in Colchester County

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia woman has died and two other people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Colchester County Sunday afternoon.

In a release, RCMP said emergency personnel responded to a report of a collision on Highway 326 in Denmark just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.

“Upon arrival at the scene, RCMP officers learned that a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla was travelling north and a silver 2010 Honda Civic was travelling south on the highway when they collided,” the release said.

A passenger of the Corolla, a 68-year-old woman from Truro, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 68-year-old man from Truro, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Civic, a 59-year-old Gairloch man, sustained minor injuries, and a 22-year-old female passenger from West River Station was not injured.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

“The investigation remains ongoing and is being assisted by the Medical Examiner Service,” the release said.