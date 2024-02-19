Man hospitalized, another arrested after Dartmouth shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Dartmouth, N.S., area.

In a release early Monday morning, Halifax Regional Police said a call was received about possible gunshots shortly after 3 a.m.

They arrived on scene in the area of Catherine Street and Lahey Road and “located evidence of a shooting,” it said.

The release said members of the integrated general investigation unit, and the forensic identification unit, were on scene investigating the matter.

In the afternoon, police said a man was taken into custody a short distance away in Dartmouth.

“Members of the Integrated General Investigative Section are continuing to investigate this incident and a further update will be available at a later time,” the release said.