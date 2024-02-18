Firefighters extinguish blaze in east Edmonton bar overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters battled a blaze at an east Edmonton bar overnight.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said the initial call came in around 4:20 a.m. at 101 Bar and Grill.

Crews arrived on scene about five minutes later to the business located at 101 Avenue and 73 Street. EFRS said additional crews were called in soon after to help prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby businesses.

EFRS said no one was inside the building and the bar was closed at the time.

Firefighters said the flames were extinguished about six hours later.

EFRS did not give a cause for the fire.