Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Firefighters extinguish blaze in east Edmonton bar overnight

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 18, 2024 6:56 pm
1 min read
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a bar in east Edmonton. View image in full screen
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a bar in east Edmonton. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Firefighters battled a blaze at an east Edmonton bar overnight.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said the initial call came in around 4:20 a.m. at 101 Bar and Grill.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Crews arrived on scene about five minutes later to the business located at 101 Avenue and 73 Street. EFRS said additional crews were called in soon after to help prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby businesses.

EFRS said no one was inside the building and the bar was closed at the time.

Firefighters said the flames were extinguished about six hours later.

EFRS did not give a cause for the fire.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices