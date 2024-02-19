Apex indoor activity gym opens in Regina’s Warehouse District

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s Warehouse District is officially home to Apex Adventure Plex which is an indoor activity gymnasium.

The facility featuring a trampoline park, bubble soccer and ninja obstacle course opened on the Family Day long weekend.

The executive director for Regina’s Warehouse Business Improvement District says it’s a much-needed facility for the community.

“We’re really excited when new businesses select the Warehouse District to start up shop in Regina,” said Leasa Gibbons. “Apex really brings some fantastic elements that, frankly, have been missing in the Warehouse District. So, we’re really excited to see what they’re going to do and how they’ve transformed that space.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Gibbons said the Warehouse District is a neighborhood in transformation that consists of coffee shops, restaurants and a lot of breweries.

Gibbons said Apex will add another fun element to the district.

Story continues below advertisement

“We see Apex is a destination business,” she said. “We love it when people reimagine old spaces … that were used for industrial use. We’re really excited to see them transform it. And it really opens up a whole new opportunity for the community.”

Facility owner Luke Shaheen said they were excited to find a building with tall ceilings to make Apex its home.

“It’s always hard finding indoor active space. The city’s got some great venues and now we’ve got one more,” he said. “We took an old building – we’ve totally redone the roof – it’s a brand-new roof and brand-new lighting. So, (we’re) helping fix up some of the inner Regina neighborhood.”

Located at 2329 8th Ave., Apex officially opened on Feb. 17.