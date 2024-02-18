Winnipeg’s River Trail’s second closure casts doubt on reopening

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the Forks say it is unknown if the Nestaweya River Trail will reopen this season after it was closed for a second time on Saturday.

The trail originally opened on Jan 25, which was the latest opening day in its history. But the opening was short-lived. It only lasted less than a week before mild temperatures caused it to close.

Last Tuesday the trail reopened and closed again due to high water levels on Saturday, making it useable for only three days.

The weather unpredictability has left officials unsure whether the trail will reopen again for the season.