Canada

Winnipeg’s River Trail’s second closure casts doubt on reopening

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 18, 2024 4:54 pm
1 min read
Officials with the Forks say it is unknown if the Nestaweya River Trail will reopen again this season after it was closed for a second time on Saturday. View image in full screen
Officials with the Forks say it is unknown if the Nestaweya River Trail will reopen again this season after it was closed for a second time on Saturday. Global News
Officials with the Forks say it is unknown if the Nestaweya River Trail will reopen this season after it was closed for a second time on Saturday.

The trail originally opened on Jan 25, which was the latest opening day in its history. But the opening was short-lived. It only lasted less than a week before mild temperatures caused it to close.

River Trail back open
Last Tuesday the trail reopened and closed again due to high water levels on Saturday, making it useable for only three days.

The weather unpredictability has left officials unsure whether the trail will reopen again for the season.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

