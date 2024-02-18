Abandoned north Edmonton church about to be renovated destroyed in fire

Send this page to someone via email

Fire destroyed an abandoned church in north Edmonton overnight.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said the blaze broke out at 1:55 a.m. with crews arriving at 2:10 a.m.

Fire officials were not sure of the name of the church located on a rural road near 227 Ave and 34 Street in north Edmonton.

EFRS said the fire posed a challenge for crews because there are no hydrants in the area. As a result, two tankers and three pump trucks were sent to the scene.

Fire officials said the church had not been in use recently but was about to undergo renovations.

EFRS said the fire was declared “under control” at 5:34 a.m.

As of 12 p.m. Sunday, the fire was still not out.

Fire officials believe the blaze was suspicious.