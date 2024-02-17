Police lay charges for recent Regina church fire

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man is facing charges for an alleged arson at a downtown church in Regina.

On Feb. 16, Jordan Willet was arrested and charged with arson, disguise with intent to commit a criminal act and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The incident took place on Feb. 9 at the Blessed Sacrament Parish. Regina Fire and Protective Services were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and determined it was intentionally set.

“Fire investigators reached out to police who began an arson investigation,” the release read. “Over the past seven days, officers have been investigating, including reviewing security video from the area. As a result, officers were able to identify and locate a suspect.”

The accused will make his first appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court on Feb. 20 at 9:30 a.m.