Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Police lay charges for recent Regina church fire

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 3:54 pm
1 min read
Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Jordan Willet on Friday evening following an arson investigation which occurred at the Blessed Sacrament Parish last week. View image in full screen
Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Jordan Willet on Friday evening following an arson investigation which occurred at the Blessed Sacrament Parish last week. Courtesy of James Hentges
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 31-year-old man is facing charges for an alleged arson at a downtown church in Regina.

On Feb. 16, Jordan Willet was arrested and charged with arson, disguise with intent to commit a criminal act and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The incident took place on Feb. 9 at the Blessed Sacrament Parish. Regina Fire and Protective Services were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and determined it was intentionally set.

“Fire investigators reached out to police who began an arson investigation,” the release read. “Over the past seven days, officers have been investigating, including reviewing security video from the area. As a result, officers were able to identify and locate a suspect.”

Trending Now

The accused will make his first appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court on Feb. 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices