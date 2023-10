See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a church in northeastern Manitoba was destroyed by fire last month.

Police were called to the Narrows area of Gods Lake First Nation around 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 3, where the church was ablaze.

The aftermath of a church fire at Gods Lake First Nation, Man. Manitoba RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gods Lake Narrows RCMP at 204-335-2260 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

