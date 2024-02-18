Toronto police search for woman after attempted child abduction

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a woman attempted to snatch a baby from a carrier Saturday afternoon while the child was being taken on a walk by two adults.

According to responding officers, a call came in reporting an assault in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue shortly after noon.

The two victims were walking a dog with the small child in a carrier on one of their backs. The suspect allegedly approached them from behind, attempting to take the baby out of the carrier, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When one of the victims noticed, they tried to intervene. The suspect then assaulted them, officers said.

According to responding officers, the middle-aged woman believed to be involved in the incident assaulted one of the victims. TPS / Handout

Police describe the suspect as a woman in her early 50s, short with a thin build, and grey hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say she was last seen wearing a long black coat, a pink toque, pink gloves, grey sweatpants and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at http://www.222tips.com.