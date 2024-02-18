Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police search for woman after attempted child abduction

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 18, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
Toronto police say the victims were walking a dog with a small child in a carrier on one of their backs when they were approached from behind by the alleged suspect. View image in full screen
Toronto police say the victims were walking a dog with a small child in a carrier on one of their backs when they were approached from behind by the alleged suspect. John Hanley / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a woman attempted to snatch a baby from a carrier Saturday afternoon while the child was being taken on a walk by two adults.

According to responding officers, a call came in reporting an assault in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue shortly after noon.

The two victims were walking a dog with the small child in a carrier on one of their backs. The suspect allegedly approached them from behind, attempting to take the baby out of the carrier, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When one of the victims noticed, they tried to intervene. The suspect then assaulted them, officers said.

According to responding officers, the middle-aged woman believed to be involved in the incident assaulted one of the victims.
According to responding officers, the middle-aged woman believed to be involved in the incident assaulted one of the victims. TPS / Handout
Trending Now

Police describe the suspect as a woman in her early 50s, short with a thin build, and grey hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say she was last seen wearing a long black coat, a pink toque, pink gloves, grey sweatpants and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at http://www.222tips.com.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices