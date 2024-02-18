One killed, another injured in back-to-back weekend shootings: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto say they are investigating two separate shooting incidents they believe to be connected.

The incidents happened at the same bus stop less than 24 hours apart in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

According to police, the first shooting happened on Friday around 6 p.m. At the scene, responding officers found that a 16-year-old who was waiting for a bus had been shot in the face.

The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, though they have since stabilized, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The second incident happened Saturday afternoon under similar circumstances.

The victim was at the same bus shelter when they were shot three times, twice in the stomach and once in the head. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview Saturday night, Insp. Jeff Bangild said the suspect, or suspects, fled the scene of both crimes in a stolen black Acura RDX. The license plate is CVEN900.

Bangild said the police have limited information about the shooter at this time, but say it was allegedly a man between the ages of 18 and 30.

It is not clear if the shooter knew the victims. “While this appears to be random, the connection between the two individuals is certainly concerning,” Bangild said.

He also said people in the area should be vigilant of their surroundings and keep an eye out for the vehicle believed to be involved.

The two incidents are being investigated by the homicide unit and organized crime enforcement.

“We recognize that this is very critical and very concerning for members of the public, it has caused a great deal of anxiety,” Bangild said. “But this is behaviour that is not common and not accepted.”