The Forks River Trail shuts down again due to high water levels

Send this page to someone via email

The River Trail at The Forks in Winnipeg has once again shut down due to safety concerns.

This is the second closure since the popular winter experience opened for the season. This time, it is being closed because of high water levels caused by lots of precipitation in the U.S.

1:54 Warm weather delays opening of Winnipeg’s iconic river trail, forcing adaptations in winter tourism

The trail had just reopened following an extended closure from the end of January to Feb 13. due to mild weather.

Story continues below advertisement

People are asked to stay off the trail.

Those still looking to skate can use the canopy rink and the Winnipeg 150 Winter Park, which are still open.