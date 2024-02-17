Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

The Forks River Trail shuts down again due to high water levels

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 6:29 pm
1 min read
The River Trail at The Forks has once again shut down due to safety concerns. . View image in full screen
The River Trail at The Forks has once again shut down due to safety concerns. . @TheForks / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The River Trail at The Forks in Winnipeg has once again shut down due to safety concerns.

This is the second closure since the popular winter experience opened for the season. This time, it is being closed because of high water levels caused by lots of precipitation in the U.S.

Click to play video: 'Warm weather delays opening of Winnipeg’s iconic river trail, forcing adaptations in winter tourism'
Warm weather delays opening of Winnipeg’s iconic river trail, forcing adaptations in winter tourism
Trending Now

The trail had just reopened following an extended closure from the end of January to Feb 13. due to mild weather.

Story continues below advertisement

People are asked to stay off the trail.

Those still looking to skate can use the canopy rink and the Winnipeg 150 Winter Park, which are still open.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices