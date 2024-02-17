Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 injured as train derails east of Revelstoke, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 6:39 pm
1 min read
With a U.S. regulator poised to make its final decision within weeks, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s CEO says the company is "ready to roll" on its proposed merger with Kansas City Southern. Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit at the main CP Rail trainyard in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. View image in full screen
File photo of a Canadian Pacific train. Nathan Denette / Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were injured when a train derailed east of Revelstoke, B.C., on Friday night.

In an email to Global News, CPKC said four locomotives in the train derailed after contacting the rear of another train that was stopped on the tracks.

The collision happened approximately 13 kilometres (eight miles) east of Revelstoke, at around 10 p.m.  Four cars carrying grain on the stopped locomotive also derailed.

Click to play video: 'Train derails in North Delta early Sunday morning'
Train derails in North Delta early Sunday morning

“Two crew members on the moving train were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” CPKC said. “One has been released. There were no other injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company also said that a fire in one of the derailed locomotives was extinguished.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

CPKC is the new name of Canadian Pacific following its merger last year with Kansas City Southern.

Click to play video: 'Train spills off tracks near Biggar, Sask.'
Train spills off tracks near Biggar, Sask.
Trending Now

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services first mentioned the incident, saying on social media on Friday night that it was being called out for a possible entrapment. However, 25 minutes later, it said the rescue was being called off.

The location was estimated to be in the area of the Trans-Canada Highway and Greely Road.

CPKC said crews were on site for clean-up and that the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices