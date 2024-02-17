2 injured as train derails east of Revelstoke, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were injured when a train derailed east of Revelstoke, B.C., on Friday night.

In an email to Global News, CPKC said four locomotives in the train derailed after contacting the rear of another train that was stopped on the tracks.

The collision happened approximately 13 kilometres (eight miles) east of Revelstoke, at around 10 p.m. Four cars carrying grain on the stopped locomotive also derailed.

“Two crew members on the moving train were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” CPKC said. “One has been released. There were no other injuries.”

The company also said that a fire in one of the derailed locomotives was extinguished.

CPKC is the new name of Canadian Pacific following its merger last year with Kansas City Southern.

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services first mentioned the incident, saying on social media on Friday night that it was being called out for a possible entrapment. However, 25 minutes later, it said the rescue was being called off.

The location was estimated to be in the area of the Trans-Canada Highway and Greely Road.

CPKC said crews were on site for clean-up and that the cause of the derailment is under investigation.