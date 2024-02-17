Menu

Crime

Police investigate Saskatoon’s third homicide of the year

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 11:58 am
1 min read
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Major Crime Section are investigating the city's third homicide of the year that occurred overnight. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Major Crime Section are investigating the city's third homicide of the year that occurred overnight. Getty Images via gorodenkoff
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Major Crime Section is investigating the city’s third homicide of the year.

Police responded to an injured person at a residence on the 200 block of Avenue I South at 12:25 a.m. on Feb. 17.

“Officers located a 50-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound,” the release read. “The male victim was transported to hospital for treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.”

SPS stated that the victim’s next of kin has been notified but they are not releasing the name of the deceased at this time.

Trending Now

Police confirmed the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

 

More on Crime
