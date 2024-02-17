OPP Traffic Unit investigating fatal snowmobile crash in Georgian Bay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old man from Erin, Ont. was pronounced dead after a head-on snowmobile crash and lengthy recovery mission in Georgian Bay Township Friday.

OPP and Simcoe Paramedic Services say they received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 10 p.m. reporting a crash on the ice surface waterway known as Lost Channel.

Emergency responders say they conducted an exhaustive three-and-a-half-hour land-based mission through the bush near 6 Mile Lake to locate the drivers involved.

The 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at a nearby marina. The other driver, a 50-year-old man from Puslinch, Ont., was located close to the crash site and was uninjured, EMS said.

OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Unit is investigating the head-on collision to determine the cause of the deadly crash.

Officers in the area are reminding all snowmobile operators to drive with caution.