Canada

OPP Traffic Unit investigating fatal snowmobile crash in Georgian Bay, Ont.

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
An OPP cruiiser View image in full screen
OPP and EMS in Southern Georgian Bay responded to reports of a head-on collision involving two snowmobiles late Friday night. The Canadian Press file
A 52-year-old man from Erin, Ont. was pronounced dead after a head-on snowmobile crash and lengthy recovery mission in Georgian Bay Township Friday.

OPP and Simcoe Paramedic Services say they received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 10 p.m. reporting a crash on the ice surface waterway known as Lost Channel.

Emergency responders say they conducted an exhaustive three-and-a-half-hour land-based mission through the bush near 6 Mile Lake to locate the drivers involved.

The 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at a nearby marina. The other driver, a 50-year-old man from Puslinch, Ont., was located close to the crash site and was uninjured, EMS said.

OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Unit is investigating the head-on collision to determine the cause of the deadly crash.

Officers in the area are reminding all snowmobile operators to drive with caution.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

