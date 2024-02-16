UTRCA ‘recommending refusal’ on flood plain McDonald’s as proposed

Send this page to someone via email

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is saying a proposed development on a floodplain in northeast London does not meet their policy requirements.

The proposed development, located at the southeast corner of Adelaide Street and Windermere Road, would include a four-unit, single-storey commercial building and a McDonald’s, complete with drive-thru.

Councillors voted 10-5 to approve the development, despite city staff recommending against the proposal, saying the drive-thru would be too intense for a property on the flood plain.

The development still requires the UTRCA’s hearings committee to sign off on the development.

“As it’s currently proposed with the drive-thru McDonald’s and the commercial strip mall, we would be recommending refusal,” said Manager of Environmental Planning and Regulations for the UTRCA Jenna Allain.

“However, if Royal Premier Homes is amenable to revisiting their proposal and looking at ways to achieve our policy requirements, we may be in a position to recommend approval.”

Amending the proposal is not as simple as just removing the drive-thru, however.

“You need to flood-proof to the greatest extent possible, you need to ensure that you’re not going to exacerbate the risk on your neighbourhood, or you’re not going to increase the risk of flooding on your surrounding properties.”

Some drainage improvements have been suggested, such as a naturalized drainage channel and special landscaping.

The most recent significant flood the area experienced was back in 2018, covering properties and significantly damaging businesses in the area.

Previously, the property had been home to tennis courts and a small GoodLife fitness centre, but the new development would “intensify the use” of the land.

“’You have to maintain the same footprint,” Allain said.

“So that’s where we see some problems with the current proposal: with a drive-thru McDonald’s restaurant and a strip mall with four businesses, we very much believe that is an intensification of the use.”

The UTRCA plans on discussing the next steps with Royal Premier Homes, specifically what would need to change about the plans and if there’s a willingness to amend the current proposal.

“Ultimately, if they’re bringing the current proposal forward, as it stands, our recommendation will be refusal, and our hearings committee will make that decision in the near future.

“If they’re willing to amend the application and try and work with us to achieve our policy requirements, then that could take a little bit more time.”

If the proposal is denied, the developer will have to go through a separate appeal process that doesn’t involve council.