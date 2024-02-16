Menu

Le Petit Chef takes centre stage at The Dorian Hotel

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 4:34 pm
1 min read
The Dorian Hotel launched the immersive dining experience "Le Petit Chef" in February 2024. View image in full screen
The Dorian Hotel launched the immersive dining experience "Le Petit Chef" in February 2024. Le Petit Chef/Supplied
It’s the complete dining experience, brought to you by a diminutive chef that measures six centimetres tall.

“It’s truly dinner and a show,” said Ian Jones, general manager of The Dorian Hotel. “It’s the only offering of its kind in Alberta.”

While Le Petit Chef has charmed diners in 30 countries, it is relatively new to Canada.

It works using 3D video projection installed into the ceilings, allowing a thumb-sized chef to walk the diners through a four-course meal right on their table.

“He gets up to all kinds of antics,” said Jones. “He actually has a tough go of it. Through it all he remains upbeat and happy. You hear the whole room chuckle and laugh.”

Originating in Germany, the innovative animations are the brainchild of the Belgian artist collective Skullmapping, established in 2010. While the tiny chef entertains patrons, the real chefs are behind the scenes preparing each dish to time out with the animation.

“We really lean into classic French cuisine,” said executive chef Joshua Dyer. “We start with a burrata salad, with fresh heirloom tomatoes and a balsamic reduction.”

That moves into a seafood bisque, a beef striploin and a luxurious lavender crème brûlée finale.

The entire immersive experience lasts around two hours. To get a table, you have to book online beforehand.

