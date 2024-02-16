Alberta police watchdog investigates after stabbing suspect shot by Vegreville RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a stabbing suspect was shot by at least one officer with the Vegreville RCMP detachment on Thursday.

In a news release, the RCMP did not say exactly where the shooting took place, however, the Vegreville RCMP detachment is located about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.

According to police, officers were called about a woman being stabbed at 10:22 p.m. on Thursday. After the stabbing, police believe the suspect broke into a home. Police said a “confrontation” between officers and the suspect occurred at that residence.

“A confrontation with the suspect occurred which resulted in the officers firing their weapons,” the RCMP said. “Officers immediately started life-saving measures on the suspect and the victim while waiting for EMS to attend.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said the suspect was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and that the woman who was stabbed was also taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“A knife was found on scene,” the RCMP said. “No other members of the public or officers were injured during the incident.”

Police did not say if the suspect is male or female or how old they are.

After the shooting, the RCMP said it immediately notified the director of law enforcement about what happened, “causing the deployment of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team to conduct an independent investigation.”

The RCMP said it also plans to conduct its own internal review of the officers’ response.