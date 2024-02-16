Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta police watchdog investigates after stabbing suspect shot by Vegreville RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 3:40 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a stabbing suspect was shot by at least one officer with the Vegreville RCMP detachment on Thursday.

In a news release, the RCMP did not say exactly where the shooting took place, however, the Vegreville RCMP detachment is located about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.

According to police, officers were called about a woman being stabbed at 10:22 p.m. on Thursday. After the stabbing, police believe the suspect broke into a home. Police said a “confrontation” between officers and the suspect occurred at that residence.

“A confrontation with the suspect occurred which resulted in the officers firing their weapons,” the RCMP said. “Officers immediately started life-saving measures on the suspect and the victim while waiting for EMS to attend.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said the suspect was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and that the woman who was stabbed was also taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“A knife was found on scene,” the RCMP said. “No other members of the public or officers were injured during the incident.”

Police did not say if the suspect is male or female or how old they are.

After the shooting, the RCMP said it immediately notified the director of law enforcement about what happened, “causing the deployment of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team to conduct an independent investigation.”

Trending Now

The RCMP said it also plans to conduct its own internal review of the officers’ response.

Click to play video: 'ASIRT takes on investigation outside its jurisdiction'
ASIRT takes on investigation outside its jurisdiction
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices