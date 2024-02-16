Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C. to undergo blasting closure on Sunday

Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C., is slated to undergo another temporary closure for ongoing rock blasting.
The upcoming closure will occur this weekend, on Sunday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.
The highway will be closed in both directions, and warnings are available on DriveBC and Facebook.
In related news, Okanagan highway contractor AimRoads says it will soon start its annual sweeping program, and that free fill will be available to residents in the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
The free fill program is for those in Service Area 13, which includes:
- Anglemont
- Armstrong
- Blind Bay
- Celista
- Chase
- Cherryville
- Coldstream
- Eagle Bay
- Enderby
- Falkland
- Lumby
- Mara
- Monte Lake
- Pritchard
- Salmon Arm
- Scotch Creek
- Sicamous
- Sorrento
- Vernon
To be eligible, residents must live within 15 km of sweeping, and the following should be considered:
- Locations must be able to withstand the weight of tandem trucks (25,000 pounds)
- If placing material in a field, the field should be dry
- Dumping locations should be marked out
- The fill will not be completely clean and may have some debris
For more information, contact AimRoads online, by Messenger on Facebook or by sending an email to: aimcommunications.ca@acciona.com.
