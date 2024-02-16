Teens from Toronto, Waterloo arrested after smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store

Send this page to someone via email

Five teens were arrested following a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were dispatched to a jewelry store in Conestoga Mall at around 8:30 p.m. after the robbery had been reported.

According to police, a group entered the store with hammers and a gun and began to smash jewelry cases, while also taking merchandise and threatening staff.

The crew took off in a vehicle waiting for them outside store, police say.

They say that officers soon tracked the group down and while they were attempting their getaway, the suspect vehicle jumped a curb in the Wyman Road area of Waterloo, breaking an axle.

The five teen boys then fled on foot but were tracked down on foot near Frobisher Drive and arrested.

Two of the teens, aged 13 and 16, were from the region, while the other three, who were aged 15 and 17, were from Toronto.

Police say the vehicle used in the robbery was stolen in Toronto earlier this month.

They say the five teens are facing charges, including robbery with a firearm and possession over $5000.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.