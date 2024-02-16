Okanagan weather: Sunny start, cloudy finish for Family Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

It should be a decent long weekend, weather-wise, in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Throughout the region, Environment Canada is calling for a sunny Friday and a mostly sunny Saturday, followed by a cloudy Sunday and a mix of sun and clouds on Family Day Monday.

Temperatures will also fluctuate around the freezing mark.

Following the Family Day long weekend, Tuesday through Thursday will be cloudy, with highs around 6 C and overnight lows dropping to the freezing mark.

The average temperatures for this time of the year are a high of 2 C and a low of -5 C.

Below are the local forecasts.

SALMON ARM

Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -9 C.

Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -9 C. Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C. Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C. Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High: 5 C. Low -1 C.

VERNON

Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -9 C.

Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -9 C. Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C. Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C. Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High: 5 C. Low -1 C.

KELOWNA

Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -9 C.

Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -9 C. Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C. Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C. Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High: 5 C. Low -1 C.

PENTICTON

Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -8 C.

Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -8 C. Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 2 C. Low: -4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 2 C. Low: -4 C. Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C. Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High: 5 C. Low -1 C.

OSOYOOS

Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -8 C.

Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -8 C. Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 2 C. Low: -4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 2 C. Low: -4 C. Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C. Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High: 5 C. Low -1 C.

