Weather

Okanagan weather: Sunny start, cloudy finish for Family Day long weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 1:54 pm
2 min read
It should be a decent long weekend, weather-wise, in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Throughout the region, Environment Canada is calling for a sunny Friday and a mostly sunny Saturday, followed by a cloudy Sunday and a mix of sun and clouds on Family Day Monday.

Temperatures will also fluctuate around the freezing mark.

Following the Family Day long weekend, Tuesday through Thursday will be cloudy, with highs around 6 C and overnight lows dropping to the freezing mark.

The average temperatures for this time of the year are a high of 2 C and a low of -5 C.

Below are the local forecasts.

SALMON ARM

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
  • Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -9 C.
  • Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High: 5 C. Low -1 C.

VERNON

  • Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -9 C.
  • Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High: 5 C. Low -1 C.

KELOWNA

  • Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -9 C.
  • Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High: 5 C. Low -1 C.
PENTICTON

  • Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -8 C.
  • Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 2 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High: 5 C. Low -1 C.

OSOYOOS

  • Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 1 C. Low: -8 C.
  • Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 2 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High: 5 C. Low -1 C.
