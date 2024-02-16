Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Changes to Ottawa’s clean electricity rules possible after consultations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2024 12:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta continues to push back against clean electricity regulations'
Alberta continues to push back against clean electricity regulations
RELATED: Alberta continues to push back against clean electricity regulations – Nov 3, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean electricity regulations.

The possible changes come after consultations with industry.

The government says the changes would give power generators more flexibility while still reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Click to play video: 'Province, feds pledge $475 million toward Manitoba green energy goals'
Province, feds pledge $475 million toward Manitoba green energy goals
Trending Now

They would tailor emission reduction requirements and performance standards to individual facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes would also allow power producers to pool the emission limits of more than one generator and to purchase offsets if they exceed those limits.

The government is asking industry to respond to the suggested changes by March 15.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices