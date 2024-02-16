SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Peter Stoicheff

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 7:05 pm
1 min read
Peter Stoicheff Shaping Saskatchewan
Peter Stoicheff discusses his role as USask's president on the latest episode of Shaping Saskatchewan.
It’s a massive organization with a lot of moving parts. As such, the President of the University of Saskatchewan is quick to point out that leading an organization as big as the U of S is more of a team effort than a top-down approach.

“You lead by involving and … listening to what people have to say. And selecting from all of that, really where people want this university to go, and where it has the best chance for success,” said, Peter Stoicheff, university president.

Shaping Saskatchewan: Chris Guerette
Stoicheff became the institution’s 11th president back in 2015. It boasts some big numbers. That includes more than 27,000 students, alumni of 175,000 and more than 1,000 faculty.

With numbers like that, Stoicheff said it is very important to know what to focus on. And as president, Stoicheff said one really needs to think about the big changes that are made.

“A university leader is guiding, is influencing, is trying to ensure they are in the right conversation, inspiring people, and understanding what the larger picture is for the university sector in this country and around the world, so we can all pull together in the same direction, whatever that direction has to be.”

