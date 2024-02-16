Fire breaks out at west Edmonton home undergoing renovation

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews are working to determine the cause of a blaze at home in west Edmonton Thursday night.

The house is located in the area of 87th Avenue near 163rd Street.

District chief Brian Lezaruik said no one was home and there were no pets inside the house when fire crews arrived.

“We knocked the fire down quickly and had it under control within a reasonable amount of time,” Lezaruik said.

“The cold weather kind of hampered extinguishing the fire.”

The cost of the damage is not yet known, but visible fire damage could be seen from the outside of the house.

Lezaruik said the home was under renovation at the time.

He said it doesn’t appear at this time that the fire is linked to the ongoing series of extortion and arsons in and around Edmonton.