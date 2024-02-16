Menu

Fire

Fire breaks out at west Edmonton home undergoing renovation

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 10:35 am
1 min read
Fire at a house in Edmonton along 87th Avenue near 63rd Street. View image in full screen
Fire broke out late Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 at a house in the area of 87th Avenue and 163rd Street. Eric Beck / Global News
Fire crews are working to determine the cause of a blaze at home in west Edmonton Thursday night.

The house is located in the area of 87th Avenue near 163rd Street.

District chief Brian Lezaruik said no one was home and there were no pets inside the house when fire crews arrived.

“We knocked the fire down quickly and had it under control within a reasonable amount of time,” Lezaruik said.

“The cold weather kind of hampered extinguishing the fire.”

The cost of the damage is not yet known, but visible fire damage could be seen from the outside of the house.

Lezaruik said the home was under renovation at the time.

He said it doesn’t appear at this time that the fire is linked to the ongoing series of extortion and arsons in and around Edmonton.

