Teens arrested in connection to failed carjackings in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say they have arrested two teens in connection with a pair of attempted carjackings tha occurred in Kitchener on Valentine’s Day.

Police say the first attempt occurred near Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive at around 7:30 p.m.

Two teens attempted to steal a vehicle while a driver was in the intersection, according to police, who say when one of the boys pulled a knife, the driver sped off.

Just over four hours later, a similar incident occurred near Courtland Avenue and Manitou Drive.

Two teens, who police say matched the same description provided by the other victim, attempted to steal an occupied vehicle again, according to police.

They say one of the pair pulled a knife but was not successful and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say officers arrested the duo on Thursday morning near Kingsway Drive.

The pair are facing charges of robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

One has also been charged in connection to another robbery which occurred on Jan. 30.