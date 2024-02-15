Menu

Crime

Manslaughter charge laid following deadly northeast Edmonton house fire

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 1:26 pm
1 min read
Charges laid after woman dies in northeast Edmonton arson
Manslaughter and arson charges have been laid after Renee Marie Larocque, 35, died of smoke inhalation during a house fire in northeast Edmonton.
A 37-year-old man has been charged in the death of a woman found following a house fire in northeast Edmonton early Tuesday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to help fire crews at a home in the area of 121st Avenue and 37th Street in the Beacon Heights neighbourhood.

A woman was found in the basement and later declared dead, police said in a news release Thursday morning.

Woman’s body found inside northeast Edmonton house following fire

An autopsy conducted Wednesday determined 35-year-old Renee Marie Larocque died of smoke inhalation and the manner of her death is homicide, according to police.

Jordan Myles Auger, 37, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter, arson showing disregard for human life and breach of the conditions of a release order.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News on Tuesday that three people were removed from the home and treated at the scene.

Global News confirmed a dog also died.

Edmonton firefighters were called to a home in the area of 121st Avenue and 37th Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton firefighters were called to a home in the area of 121st Avenue and 37th Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2024. Global News
Fire crews were first called to the blaze just before 2:30 a.m. The fire was under control just after 3:40 a.m. and declared out at 4:25 a.m., according to EFRS.

Global News spoke with two neighbours and has agreed not to identify them after they expressed concerns about their safety. Both neighbours said they have seen police at the home several times over the past year.

One of the neighbours said he heard yelling coming from the home and the sound of glass breaking before the house caught fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

— with files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News.

