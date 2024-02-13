Menu

Fire

Firefighters, police called to northeast Edmonton house fire

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 10:02 am
1 min read
Edmonton firefighters were called to a home in the area of 121st Avenue and 37th Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton firefighters were called to a home in the area of 121st Avenue and 37th Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2024. Global News
At least one person was treated for undisclosed injuries after a house fire broke out in northeast Edmonton early Tuesday, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

A spokesperson for EFRS said firefighters were called to a home in the area of 121st Avenue and 37th Street just before 2:30 a.m. The spokesperson said firefighters saw flames and heavy smoke emerging from the home.

EFRS said there were several people in the house at the time.

Police tape could be seen at the scene for the fire but police did not provide details about what happened and it was not immediately clear how the fire started.

How to prevent fires and steps to escape if caught in a blaze
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

