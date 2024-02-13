Firefighters, police called to northeast Edmonton house fire

Send this page to someone via email

At least one person was treated for undisclosed injuries after a house fire broke out in northeast Edmonton early Tuesday, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

A spokesperson for EFRS said firefighters were called to a home in the area of 121st Avenue and 37th Street just before 2:30 a.m. The spokesperson said firefighters saw flames and heavy smoke emerging from the home.

EFRS said there were several people in the house at the time.

Police tape could be seen at the scene for the fire but police did not provide details about what happened and it was not immediately clear how the fire started.