Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drugs seized by Guelph police after health unit issues alert

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 14, 2024 9:02 pm
1 min read
$9,000 worth of drug were seized by Guelph police. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service seized $9,000 worth of drugs plus weapons and cash at a downtown home. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some illicit drugs have been taken off the streets by police in Guelph.

The drug enforcement unit was conducting an investigation days after Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health issued an alert last Thursday, warning of potentially strong substances circulating in the community.

The health unit reported that there were seven cases of substance-related poisonings that day.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The investigation into fentanyl trafficking led drug enforcement and tactics and rescue units to a home in the downtown on Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed and officers found quantities of suspected fentanyl, crystal meth, crack cocaine and hydromorphone with a total value of close to $9,000. A collapsible baton, a folding knife, and $535 in cash were also seized.

Trending Now

A 37-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested and charged.

Story continues below advertisement

She was held for a bail hearing.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices