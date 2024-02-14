Drugs seized by Guelph police after health unit issues alert

See more sharing options

Some illicit drugs have been taken off the streets by police in Guelph.

The drug enforcement unit was conducting an investigation days after Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health issued an alert last Thursday, warning of potentially strong substances circulating in the community.

The health unit reported that there were seven cases of substance-related poisonings that day.

The investigation into fentanyl trafficking led drug enforcement and tactics and rescue units to a home in the downtown on Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed and officers found quantities of suspected fentanyl, crystal meth, crack cocaine and hydromorphone with a total value of close to $9,000. A collapsible baton, a folding knife, and $535 in cash were also seized.

A 37-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested and charged.

She was held for a bail hearing.