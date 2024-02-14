‘Purple and pink’ fentanyl, weapons seized in Kingston drug investigations

Kingston police say officers seized guns and hard drugs, including a purple and pink variety of fentanyl, in a pair of recent arrests.
The first of two separate investigations led members of the street crime unit to arrest an individual near MacDonnell and Concession streets Feb. 6, police said in a release Wednesday.
They say a search of the suspect turned up 21 grams of fentanyl, 73 grams of crystal meth, a replica handgun, shotgun shells, and morphine and other non-prescribed pills.
The accused, who is from Kingston, is facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The second investigation led to the arrest of an individual riding a bicycle near Compton Street and Weller Avenue Feb. 8, police say.
They say a search of the person’s backpack led officers to a .22-calibre handgun with numerous rounds of ammunition and more than 100 grams of what police describe as purple and pink crystalized fentanyl.
The accused, also from Kingston, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and a number of firearms-related offences.
