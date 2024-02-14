Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelsey’s restaurant served customer 18 shots before fatal car crash, AGCO alleges

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2024 4:28 pm
1 min read
Ontario's alcohol regulator is seeking to suspend the licence of a Huntsville restaurant after a customer was allegedly served 18 shots of liquor in under four hours and then died in a car crash. An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. View image in full screen
Ontario's alcohol regulator is seeking to suspend the licence of a Huntsville restaurant after a customer was allegedly served 18 shots of liquor in under four hours and then died in a car crash. An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s alcohol regulator is seeking to suspend the licence of a Huntsville restaurant after a customer was allegedly served 18 shots of liquor in under four hours and then died in a car crash.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario alleges staff at the Kelsey’s restaurant continued to serve the customer until closing time on Nov. 4, 2022, even though the customer showed “increasing signs of intoxication.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The commission says the customer drove away after last call and crashed their car “within minutes.”

It says the customer died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Trending Now

The regulator says liquor licence holders must ensure customers aren’t served to intoxication, and it’s their responsibility to ensure staff are properly trained to recognize the signs.

It is seeking to suspend the restaurant’s liquor licence for 60 days. The restaurant can appeal the notice of suspension.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices