Canada

1 in serious condition after workplace injury in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
One adult is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after a workplace injury in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Legacy on Wednesday. View image in full screen
One adult is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after a workplace injury in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Legacy on Wednesday. Tom Reynolds/Global News
One adult is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after a workplace injury in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Legacy on Wednesday.

According to an EMS spokesperson, paramedics are treating one adult at the scene who will be transported to hospital after they are extricated by fire crews.

The incident happened in the area of Legacy Grove and Legacy View Southeast, the EMS spokesperson said.

A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson told Global News crews received calls for a person who had fallen into a large hole at around 1:20 p.m. Fire and technical crews were dispatched and a ladder truck is being used at the scene.

The CFD spokesperson added the person is stabilized and is currently being rescued.

–More to come…

