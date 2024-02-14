Menu

Canada

Cascades announces closure of both Quinte region facilities

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 4:31 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cascades announces closure of both Quinte region facilities'
Cascades announces closure of both Quinte region facilities
Paper and packaging company Cascades is closing its Belleville & Quinte West plants, leaving 230 jobless. Officials seek repurposing options for facilities.
In a significant economic setback to the Quinte region, paper and packaging giant, Cascades, has announced its decision to shutter both of its facilities located in Belleville and Quinte West as part of a cost-cutting initiative.

The closures, set to take effect swiftly by the end of May, will result in a layoff of over 200 individuals.

City officials are now grappling with the aftermath and pondering the future of these manufacturing plants.

“They simply said that they’ve been putting money into the facility, and they’re not prepared to continue to do that because they haven’t been able to make a profit,” Quinte West Mayor, Jim Harrison said.

The closures were conveyed to municipal officials in Belleville and Quinte West on Monday, outlining Cascades’ decision as a measure to streamline costs. Elisha Purchase, Belleville’s Investment Attraction Officer, lamented, “No community likes to hear this kind of news.”

The closures are projected to result in the loss of nearly 230 jobs, with 80 positions affected in Belleville and up to 150 in Trenton. Both municipalities are gearing up to extend necessary support services to those impacted by the layoffs.

“So, we’ll be looking at how we can support the transition,” Purchase said.

Despite the recent revelation, local authorities are already exploring prospects for the soon-to-be-vacant facilities.

“We will work with local site selectors to assess the property and look at how it can be repurposed.”

Mayor Harrison expressed hope for alternative employment opportunities.

“We hope that something else will come in there, something that’s another company,” he said.

Union representatives for affected employees were unavailable for comment to Global News, tied up in meetings with Cascades officials throughout the day. However, as the company finalizes its exit strategy from both municipalities, the fate of the facilities and the jobs associated with them hangs in the balance.

