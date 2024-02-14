Cascades announces closure of both Quinte region facilities

Send this page to someone via email

In a significant economic setback to the Quinte region, paper and packaging giant, Cascades, has announced its decision to shutter both of its facilities located in Belleville and Quinte West as part of a cost-cutting initiative.

The closures, set to take effect swiftly by the end of May, will result in a layoff of over 200 individuals.

City officials are now grappling with the aftermath and pondering the future of these manufacturing plants.

“They simply said that they’ve been putting money into the facility, and they’re not prepared to continue to do that because they haven’t been able to make a profit,” Quinte West Mayor, Jim Harrison said.

The closures were conveyed to municipal officials in Belleville and Quinte West on Monday, outlining Cascades’ decision as a measure to streamline costs. Elisha Purchase, Belleville’s Investment Attraction Officer, lamented, “No community likes to hear this kind of news.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:23 Kingston break-in suspects crash truck into 2 homes, flee on foot: Police

The closures are projected to result in the loss of nearly 230 jobs, with 80 positions affected in Belleville and up to 150 in Trenton. Both municipalities are gearing up to extend necessary support services to those impacted by the layoffs.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“So, we’ll be looking at how we can support the transition,” Purchase said.

Despite the recent revelation, local authorities are already exploring prospects for the soon-to-be-vacant facilities.

“We will work with local site selectors to assess the property and look at how it can be repurposed.”

Mayor Harrison expressed hope for alternative employment opportunities.

“We hope that something else will come in there, something that’s another company,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Union representatives for affected employees were unavailable for comment to Global News, tied up in meetings with Cascades officials throughout the day. However, as the company finalizes its exit strategy from both municipalities, the fate of the facilities and the jobs associated with them hangs in the balance.