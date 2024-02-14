London, Ont. police asked to explain why over 40% of sex assault reports didn’t lead to charges

The oversight body for London, Ont., police is asking the force to explain why roughly 40 per cent of sexual assault reports filed last year did not lead to charges.

A report presented to the London Police Services Board Wednesday shows there were 587 reported sexual assaults in 2023, up three per cent from the previous year. Some of the incidents reported may have taken place before 2023.

Of those, it says 254 did not lead to charges and are thus subject to review by the violence against women advocate case review program.

The program refers sexual assault investigations that don’t lead to charges to an independent committee of front-line community experts, who review them to help ensure cases aren’t being inappropriately closed.

The board asked police to return with information on why those cases did not lead to charges and to provide that information with future reports. It also asked for a more detailed explanation of the violence against women advocate case review program and its operations.

The report comes as London police continue to face scrutiny for how they handled an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against five then-members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

The allegations relate to an incident at a London hotel in June 2018 after an event celebrating the team’s gold-medal victory. The incident was reported to police soon after but the investigation was initially closed without charges in 2019. It was then reopened in 2022.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault last month. McLeod is also facing an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence.”

Lawyers for the players have said their clients would defend themselves against the allegations.

In a news conference earlier this month, Chief Thai Truong apologized to the complainant for the delay in laying charges but declined to say what caused it, citing the ongoing court case.

Police also said they could not comment on why the case wasn’t referred to the violence against women advocate case review program after the investigation was closed. They said the committee cannot review the case now due to the court process.

The report presented to the police board Wednesday shows the number of sexual assaults reported to the London force since 2019 has increased year over year at rates between three and 22 per cent.

In that same period, the number of cases that did not lead to charges has ranged from 38 to 48 per cent, with an average of 43 per cent, the document says.

Eighteen per cent of the cases eligible for review were examined in 2019, the year the committee was launched, before its work was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the report says.

In 2022 and 2023, the rates of review went up to 78 and 77 per cent, respectively, it says.

In presenting the report Wednesday, London police’s Deputy Chief Paul Bastien said the committee is addressing the backlog.

The sharp rise in review rates after the height of the pandemic “gives us some confidence that that oversight piece is being performed to the benefit … of our ability to investigate and be transparent,” he told the board.