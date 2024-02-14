Manitoba RCMP seize meth, crack during traffic stop

Manitoba RCMP say they have seized a significant amount of drugs during a traffic stop last weekend.
On Saturday, at 3 p.m. police say they pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 10 in Mafeking.
Police say a search of the vehicle revealed one kilogram of meth, 50g of crack, and $15,000 in cash. All the listed items were seized as evidence.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested and remain in custody.
A 22-year-old from B.C. and a 20-year-old from Ontario are facing multiple charges related to drug trafficking.
