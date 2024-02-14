Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seize meth, crack during traffic stop

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 3:41 pm
1 min read
Photo of drugs seized after a traffic stop on Feb. 10. by Manitoba RCMP View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP seize significant drug haul, including 1kg of meth and 50g of crack, during a routine traffic stop. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say they have seized a significant amount of drugs during a traffic stop last weekend.

On Saturday, at 3 p.m. police say they pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 10 in Mafeking.

Police say a search of the vehicle revealed one kilogram of meth, 50g of crack, and $15,000 in cash. All the listed items were seized as evidence.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested and remain in custody.

A 22-year-old from B.C. and a 20-year-old from Ontario are facing multiple charges related to drug trafficking.

