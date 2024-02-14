Manitoba RCMP seize meth, crack during traffic stop

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP say they have seized a significant amount of drugs during a traffic stop last weekend.

On Saturday, at 3 p.m. police say they pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 10 in Mafeking.

Police say a search of the vehicle revealed one kilogram of meth, 50g of crack, and $15,000 in cash. All the listed items were seized as evidence.

0:54 Driver charged in historic methamphetamine bust in Boissevain, Man. granted bail

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested and remain in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

A 22-year-old from B.C. and a 20-year-old from Ontario are facing multiple charges related to drug trafficking.