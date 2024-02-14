Menu

Fire

No injuries after fire razes motel in Hope, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 4:44 pm
1 min read
A substantial fire tore through a motel in Hope, B.C., Wednesday morning. The Hope Fire Department responded at the Skagit Motel around 6:30 a.m., where thick smoke was seen billowing into the air.
A portion of a 30-room motel in Hope, B.C. was razed by fire on Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out at the Skagit Motel around 6:30 a.m., according to the Hope Fire Department. No one was injured in the blaze.

In a post to its Facebook page, the department said two rooms were destroyed and four were damaged, but none were rented at the time.

The blaze began in a storage room of the motel, but its cause is still under investigation, the department added.

The Skagit Motel is near Hope’s Memorial Park and about 8.2 kilometres from Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park.

