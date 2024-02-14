No injuries after fire razes motel in Hope, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of a 30-room motel in Hope, B.C. was razed by fire on Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out at the Skagit Motel around 6:30 a.m., according to the Hope Fire Department. No one was injured in the blaze.

In a post to its Facebook page, the department said two rooms were destroyed and four were damaged, but none were rented at the time.

The blaze began in a storage room of the motel, but its cause is still under investigation, the department added.

The Skagit Motel is near Hope’s Memorial Park and about 8.2 kilometres from Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park.

