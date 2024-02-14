Man arrested twice in 1 hour after back-to-back thefts reported in Port Moody, B.C.

A man was arrested twice in one hour in Port Moody, B.C., on Tuesday, alleged to have stolen groceries first, and upon his release, more than $300 worth of liquor.
According to Port Moody police, the man was arrested after 6:15 p.m. near a shop in the Suter Brook Village, where additional loss prevention officers had been stationed amid a rash of shoplifting.
The goods were recovered and the man was released with a future court date, police said in a Wednesday news release.
However, by 7:15 p.m., loss prevention officers saw the man grab the booze from a different store and run — resulting in his second arrest that evening.
The man, who has nearly 20 theft and other convictions on file, was kept in custody awaiting a judge.
- ‘They should be named’: Ontario family speaks after mother, baby murdered in home
- Conspiracy to commit murder charges laid after incident at Halifax-area school
- ‘Priceless’ photo signed by Jean Béliveau stolen at Quebec peewee hockey tournament
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns hate-motivated graffiti at Cambridge, Ont. mosque
Comments