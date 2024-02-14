COSAR called out for missing snowmobiler in Graystokes area

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out to locate a missing snowmobiler on Tuesday night.

According to COSAR, the man was sledding in the Graystokes area, with his last known position being on the north side of Mount Moore.

“The subject made it out and all parties were home by the early hours of this morning,” COSAR said on social media.

The weather in the Central Okanagan on Tuesday had a high of 5 C, though the overnight low heading into Wednesday dipped to -8 C.

If you’re heading into the great outdoors, good sledding safety reminders are available online at AdventureSmart.ca. And while online, trek on over to Avalanche Canada to see local conditions.