Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COSAR called out for missing snowmobiler in Graystokes area

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 2:08 pm
1 min read
Members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue heading out to find a missing snowmobiler. View image in full screen
COSAR says its winter response team was called out Tuesday night to locate a missing snowmobiler in the Graystokes area. COSAR
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out to locate a missing snowmobiler on Tuesday night.

According to COSAR, the man was sledding in the Graystokes area, with his last known position being on the north side of Mount Moore.

Click to play video: 'Snowmobile safety tips from Parachute Canada'
Snowmobile safety tips from Parachute Canada
Trending Now

“The subject made it out and all parties were home by the early hours of this morning,” COSAR said on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather in the Central Okanagan on Tuesday had a high of 5 C, though the overnight low heading into Wednesday dipped to -8 C.

If you’re heading into the great outdoors, good sledding safety reminders are available online at AdventureSmart.ca. And while online, trek on over to Avalanche Canada to see local conditions.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices