B.C. ridesharing drivers holding 1-day strike at YVR

Drivers for ridesharing apps including Uber, Lyft and Skip the Dishes are unhappy with their wages and are holding a strike Wednesday.

Workers are holding their strike at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond.

“It’s not just the drivers who are getting impacted by the Uber techniques (and) how (it) makes money … Canadian consumers are being robbed,” Uber driver Guramar Sidhu told Global News.

“They are ripped off and then the drivers are not being paid accordingly, which they should be with the hard work that we’re doing.”

Last year, the B.C. government released legislation to improve wages and work conditions for gig-economy workers. Still, in a protest outside the labour minister’s office last month, drivers said those changes don’t go far enough.

Dozens of drivers gathered outside Harry Bans’ constituency office calling for improvements, including a living wage, reliable work and better working standards for drivers in their industry.

Thousands of ridesharing drivers in other Canadian cities, and U.S. cities, are expected to be protesting on Wednesday as well.

In a statement, an Uber Canada spokesperson said the company doesn’t expect the protests to have an impact on trips or prices.

It added that drivers in Vancouver are making $36 an hour during engaged time.

The rules set the minimum wage for drivers at 120 per cent of the province’s current minimum wage. That works out at $20.10 per hour with the difference meant to account for the downtime between trips.

Drivers are also protected under WorkSafeBC.

Workers are eligible for workers’ compensation benefits, including vocational rehabilitation services, for work-related injuries, the province said.