Bail denied for man accused of attacking women in Halifax home

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused of attacking three women in Halifax earlier this year has been denied bail.

The decision from Judge Alonzo Wright came Wednesday in Halifax Provincial Court. Due to a publication ban, Wright’s reasoning for the bail denial cannot be published, nor can any of the evidence presented during the hearing.

Leacock, 49, is facing numerous charges, including aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement, robbery, and breaking and entering, after two separate incidents in January.

He is accused of entering a home on Clifton Street on Jan. 15, confronting two women with a brick and a broken bottle, confining them in a bedroom and sexually assaulting them.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to Halifax Regional Police, the women managed to escape and the suspect was arrested shortly after.

Just before the home invasion, police also investigated an incident where a suspect had threatened, assaulted and robbed a woman in a car after she picked him up.

Story continues below advertisement

The alleged incidents happened days after Leacock was released from custody on unrelated charges, and months after he was relocated to Halifax after serving a 14-year prison sentence for sexual assault with a weapon and other crimes.

Over the three-day bail hearing, the court heard from Leacock himself and two witnesses.

On Wednesday, Crown lawyer Ben Hoskins said the Crown had been opposed to Leacock’s release.

“Today the decision of the court was to deny him bail, so he will remain in custody until all of his charges are dealt with,” he said.

Hoskins said Leacock’s next court date is April 2.

Leacock’s lawyer, Eugene Tan, declined comment on the decision.

— with files from Zack Power