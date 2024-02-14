Will Ottawa stop funding roads? Minister pressed after contentious comments

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says he “should have been more specific” regarding his controversial comments that the federal government will no longer be funding new road infrastructure.

Guilbeault spoke to reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday to clarify the comment made Monday, which was met with confusion and frustration.

“Of course we’re funding roads,” Guilbeault said. “We have programs to fund roads, but we have said — and maybe I should have been more specific in the past — is that we don’t have funds for large projects like the Troisième lien that the CAQ has been trying to do for for many years.”

That came after Guilbeault’s comments during a press conference on Monday raised concerns, including from Ontario Premier Doug Ford who described himself as “gobsmacked” afterwards.

“Our government has made the decision to stop investing in new road infrastructure,” Guilbeault said Monday.

“Thanks to a mix of investment in active and public transit, and in territorial planning and densification, we can very well achieve our goals of economic, social and human development without more enlargement of the road network.”

Guilbeault’s press conference Monday was focused on how he says the Liberal government is reducing greenhouse gas emissions through more environmentally friendly forms of transportation. Guilbeault said the government has been investing in programs and plans to encourage Canadians to switch from driving private cars onto public transit or more active forms of transportation.

The minister said part of the incentive includes deciding to stop expanding the road network. Building more roads and adding additional lanes would encourage more car use, he said.

