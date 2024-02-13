Downtown Guelph business damaged with a torch, police say

A downtown business was allegedly damaged by an individual using a torch.
Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Guelph police said a business owner on Wyndham Street reported seeing another man damaging another business next door.
Investigators said a man used a small torch to burn the backdoor and lock at the back of the building.
Police said the man fled on foot before officers arrived.
The man is in his 30s, standing five feet nine inches with a slim build and he wore a grey hooded North Face jacket, black pants and black shoes.
