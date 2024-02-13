Menu

Crime

Downtown Guelph business damaged with a torch, police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 13, 2024 10:14 am
1 min read
Guelph police said a man was seen using a torch on Monday and damaging the back of a building on Wyndham Street. The man fled before officers arrived. View image in full screen
Guelph police said a man was seen using a torch on Monday and damaging the back of a building on Wyndham Street. The man fled before officers arrived. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
A downtown business was allegedly damaged by an individual using a torch.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Guelph police said a business owner on Wyndham Street reported seeing another man damaging another business next door.

Investigators said a man used a small torch to burn the backdoor and lock at the back of the building.

Police said the man fled on foot before officers arrived.

The man is in his 30s, standing five feet nine inches with a slim build and he wore a grey hooded North Face jacket, black pants and black shoes.

