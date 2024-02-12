Two people dead after falling through ice on eastern Ontario lake

Send this page to someone via email

Two people who were reported missing after falling through ice on a lake in eastern Ontario have been confirmed dead.

Ontario Provincial Police say three people went through the ice while fishing on Sunday afternoon on Charleston Lake, northeast of Kingston.

OPP say one person managed to get out of the freezing waters.

Police say the bodies of the other two people have been found.

The bodies were located and recovered with help from the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, as well as Aviation Services.

Police are reminding the public to stay off the ice, especially with the mild winter weather.