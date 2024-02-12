Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Two people dead after falling through ice on eastern Ontario lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2024 10:12 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Two people who were reported missing after falling through ice on a lake in eastern Ontario have been confirmed dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Two people who were reported missing after falling through ice on a lake in eastern Ontario have been confirmed dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people who were reported missing after falling through ice on a lake in eastern Ontario have been confirmed dead.

Ontario Provincial Police say three people went through the ice while fishing on Sunday afternoon on Charleston Lake, northeast of Kingston.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

OPP say one person managed to get out of the freezing waters.

Police say the bodies of the other two people have been found.

The bodies were located and recovered with help from the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, as well as Aviation Services.

Police are reminding the public to stay off the ice, especially with the mild winter weather.

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices