Canada

Search continues for 2 people missing on lake south of Ottawa: Ontario police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
O.P.P investigating a death at at hotel in Quinte West View image in full screen
OPP are searching for two people who went missing on Charleston Lake Sunday. They say a third person initially reported missing has been found safe. Global News
Police are searching for two people missing on Charleston Lake, south of Ottawa.

Leeds County OPP initially said three people were unaccounted for on the lake Sunday, but one person has since been safely found.

Police first reported officers were at the lake, roughly 95 km south of Ottawa, just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

In an update Monday morning, police said a search and rescue operation was underway for the two remaining missing people. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton is helping with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

