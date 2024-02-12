Search continues for 2 people missing on lake south of Ottawa: Ontario police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for two people missing on Charleston Lake, south of Ottawa.

Leeds County OPP initially said three people were unaccounted for on the lake Sunday, but one person has since been safely found.

Police first reported officers were at the lake, roughly 95 km south of Ottawa, just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

In an update Monday morning, police said a search and rescue operation was underway for the two remaining missing people. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton is helping with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

#LeedsOPP members are currently on scene at Charleston Lake where three individuals are unaccounted for. More information to come. Call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information to provide. ^jpm pic.twitter.com/3vDJfb7PBP — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 11, 2024