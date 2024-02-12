Menu

Economy

It’s twilight for Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in theatre, set to close after 2024 season

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 9:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In to close permanently in 2024'
Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In to close permanently in 2024
WATCH: Some sad news for movie lovers in Metro Vancouver. The Twilight Drive-In located in Aldergrove will be closing next year. The theatre says it has faced exorbitant property tax increases over the last three years and its lease for the property will expire next summer – Jun 16, 2023
It’s twilight for Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in movie theatre, with 2024 confirmed as the institution’s final season.

Last summer, Langley’s Twilight Drive-In announced it would close permanently after this coming summer, citing a 260-per cent property tax hike.

Over the weekend, the cinematic institution posted to Facebook that it had spent the off-season making a “last ditch effort” to save the business and see if it could get a lease extension.

Click to play video: 'Langley Township to explore options for saving popular drive-in'
Langley Township to explore options for saving popular drive-in

“However, they were still wanting a 2.4x rent increase. That, coupled with the exponential increase in property taxes over the last 5 years, has made operating the drive-in no longer viable,” management wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“As such, 2024 will definitely be the last year for the drive-in.”

The Twilight Drive-In opened in 2005, two years after the family that owns it shut down operations at Surrey’s Hillcrest Drive-In.

In June, Township of Langley city council voted to explore potential ways to preserve the facility. Global News is seeking an update from the township on that motion.

The theatre’s final season opens on Feb. 16 with screenings of Madame Web and Anyone But You.

