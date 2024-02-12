West Kelowna city councillor named BC United Party candidate for 2024 election

Send this page to someone via email

A city councillor in West Kelowna, B.C., will be running for provincial election later this year.

On Monday, The BC United Party said Stephen Johnston will be its candidate for the new riding of West Kelowna-Peachland for the province’s 2024 general election in October.

The riding will replace the electoral district of Kelowna West. The change includes the addition of Peachland but the removal of a small portion of downtown Kelowna.

The BC United Party, formerly known as the BC Liberals, says Johnston, 38, is a lifetime resident of West Kelowna, an entrepreneur, and that he’s “known for delivering results to his constituents.”

The Central Okanagan has strongly favoured the BC Liberals for the past 30 years, and the riding has been represented by either longtime MLA Ben Stewart or former premier Christy Clark, who parachuted into West Kelowna after losing her riding seat in the Lower Mainland to David Eby in 2013.

Stewart is the riding’s current MLA, but he announced in October that he will not be seeking re-election this fall.

“I’m excited to join (party leader) Kevin Falcon and the BC United team in continuing the exceptional representation that BC United MLA Ben Stewart has provided for 14 years,” Johnston said in a statement.

“Our communities deserve strong representation and I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure my community and future generations have the best access to things like housing, health care, education, and public safety.

“I look forward to working with Kevin Falcon and the BC United team to help shape a prosperous future for our province.”

More information about Johnston is available on the BC United Party’s website.