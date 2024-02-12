Menu

Traffic

Southwest Calgary collision kills 48-year-old woman: Police

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 4:43 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian Saturday night. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian Saturday night. SDV
A 48-year-old woman was killed in a collision in southwest Calgary on Saturday evening.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the woman was crossing the intersection of 24th Street Southwest and 162nd Avenue Southwest at a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a maroon 2009 Honda Pilot travelling southbound on 24th Street Southwest, turning into the eastbound lanes of 162nd Avenue Southwest.

Police said the SUV was driven by a 49-year-old woman.

The SUV hit the pedestrian and then crashed into a bus shelter, police said. The vehicle then crossed both eastbound lanes and came to a stop at a median facing north.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the news release.

The SUV driver was uninjured in the collision, police said.

CPS said impairment and speed are not considered factors in the collision.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

