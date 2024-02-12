Man charged with murder in B.C. cyclist’s death from hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

A Cumberland, B.C., man has been charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week.

Steven Squires, 45, is also charged with failing to stop after an accident causing death.

Mounties believe the cyclist was fatally struck between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on the Comox Valley Parkway near Minto Road in Courtenay on Feb. 8. He was found by a passerby who called 911, but the cyclist died of his injuries at the hospital.



Squires was arrested Saturday in the Comox Valley and remains in custody, Comox Valley RCMP said in a Monday news release. Mounties reported Sunday that a suspect vehicle in the collision had been found, but did not disclose any arrest.

The cyclist’s identity has not been revealed and police said no further information will be released while the matter is before the courts.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vancouver Island integrated major crime unit at 250-380-6211.