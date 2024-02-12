Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder in B.C. cyclist’s death from hit-and-run

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 2:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cyclist killed in Courtenay, B.C. hit and run'
Cyclist killed in Courtenay, B.C. hit and run
A cyclist is dead following a suspected hit and run in Courtenay, B.C., Thursday night. RCMP got a call about an injured cyclist on Comox Valley parkway around 11 p.m.
A Cumberland, B.C., man has been charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week.

Steven Squires, 45, is also charged with failing to stop after an accident causing death.

Mounties believe the cyclist was fatally struck between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on the Comox Valley Parkway near Minto Road in Courtenay on Feb. 8. He was found by a passerby who called 911, but the cyclist died of his injuries at the hospital.

Squires was arrested Saturday in the Comox Valley and remains in custody, Comox Valley RCMP said in a Monday news release. Mounties reported Sunday that a suspect vehicle in the collision had been found, but did not disclose any arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

The cyclist’s identity has not been revealed and police said no further information will be released while the matter is before the courts.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vancouver Island integrated major crime unit at 250-380-6211.

