Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Collisions close section of Rutland Road in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 12:43 pm
1 min read
Three damaged vehicles in front of a middle school in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
Some of the damage, in front of a middle school, along Rutland Road on Monday morning. Global News
A section of Rutland Road in Kelowna is closed due to what police are calling multiple collisions.

Kelowna RCMP say the road is closed between Leathead Road and Hartman Road, and they are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Police tape surrounds a bicycle in the snow on Monday morning along Rutland Road. View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds a bicycle in the snow on Monday morning along Rutland Road. Global News
Emergency vehicles are on scene, and Rutland Road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

“More details will be released when available,” said police, “as this is a very fluid scene and other road closures could be in effect.”

This story will be updated as more information is released.

