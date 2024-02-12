Collisions close section of Rutland Road in Kelowna

See more sharing options

A section of Rutland Road in Kelowna is closed due to what police are calling multiple collisions.

Kelowna RCMP say the road is closed between Leathead Road and Hartman Road, and they are asking motorists to avoid the area.

View image in full screen Police tape surrounds a bicycle in the snow on Monday morning along Rutland Road. Global News

Emergency vehicles are on scene, and Rutland Road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

“More details will be released when available,” said police, “as this is a very fluid scene and other road closures could be in effect.”

This story will be updated as more information is released.