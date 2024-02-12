Menu

Canada

Winnipeg man dies in crash at Lagimodiere Boulevard

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a man has died after a crash at Lagimodiere Boulevard on Sunday night. . JGW
Winnipeg police say a man died after a crash at Lagimodiere Boulevard on Sunday night.

At 10:15 p.m., police say two vehicles collided at Lagmodiere Boulevard and Cottonwood Road.

One of the drivers, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the other driver, who is in his 20s, was also taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries before meeting with police.

The investigation has been taken over by the traffic division.

